IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant Guide India to 88/3 at Lunch (Watch Video)

India reached 88 for three at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was batting on 37, with Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 33.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first in the series opener. Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud claimed all three Indian wickets in the morning session. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli were dismissed by Mahmud after being put into bat by the visitors on the Chepauk pitch.

India have included fast bowler Akash Deep as their third seam-bowling option.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

The Test, played on a red-soil pitch, marks the start of the Indian men’s team’s international home season. India currently lead the World Test Championship points table, while Bangladesh are in fourth place.

India’s last Test series saw them beat England 4-1 at home, while Bangladesh secured a remarkable 2-0 series win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi.