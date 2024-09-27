IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Play Called Off Due to Bad Light and Rain in Kanpur

Day 1 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh has been called off due to rain and bad light on Friday. Bangladesh was 107 for 3 in their first innings when play was halted.
After lunch, Bangladesh added 33 runs and lost the wicket of skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored 31 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim was at the crease with 6 runs, while Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on 40 when the players left the field.
The match start was delayed by an hour due to a wet outfield following overnight rain.
India had won the opening Test by 280 runs in Chennai.
Brief Score:
Bangladesh 1st innings: 107 for 3 in 35 overs (Mominul Haque 40 not out; Akash Deep 2/34) vs India.