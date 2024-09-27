IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Play Called Off Due to Bad Light and Rain in Kanpur

Day 1 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh has been called off due to rain and bad light on Friday. Bangladesh was 107 for 3 in their first innings when play was halted.

Rain forces early end to play on the opening day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh.#INDvsBANpic.twitter.com/1KshhTHPac — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2024

After lunch, Bangladesh added 33 runs and lost the wicket of skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored 31 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim was at the crease with 6 runs, while Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on 40 when the players left the field.

The match start was delayed by an hour due to a wet outfield following overnight rain.

India had won the opening Test by 280 runs in Chennai.

Brief Score:

Bangladesh 1st innings: 107 for 3 in 35 overs (Mominul Haque 40 not out; Akash Deep 2/34) vs India.