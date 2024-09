India continued its record-breaking spree on Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium on Monday. After smashing the fastest 50 runs (3 overs) and fastest 100 runs (10.1 overs) in Test cricket history, the Indian team achieved another milestone by reaching 150 runs in just 18.2 overs. This is the fastest 150 runs ever recorded in Test cricket.

#TeamIndia🇮🇳 is shattering records in Kanpur 🔥



Fastest Team 150 in Test Cricket History 🏏#INDvBAN#Cheer4Bharatpic.twitter.com/2h1PW33jMw — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 30, 2024