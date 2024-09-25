IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Match on TV and Online

After a commanding 280-run victory in the first Test in Chennai, India will look to clinch the two-match series against Bangladesh when the second Test begins on Friday, September 27, at Green Park, Kanpur.

India's win in the opening match came despite early struggles in the first innings, thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin’s century and Ravindra Jadeja’s fifty. Bangladesh, in response, was bowled out for just 149. In the second innings, centuries from Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant set a massive 515-run target, and Ashwin's six-wicket haul sealed the victory.

With the series on the line, India may consider playing Kuldeep Yadav, while Bangladesh could make changes to their lineup after the heavy defeat.

Match Details:

Date : September 27-October 1

: September 27-October 1 Time : 9:30 AM IST

: 9:30 AM IST Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

TV Broadcast: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema app

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Md. Siraj, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Kumer Das (wk), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik