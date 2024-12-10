Indian Fan Kicked Out of Adelaide Oval for Waving Sandpaper During IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 Second Test (Watch Video)

A fan was ejected from the Adelaide Oval during the second Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India for waving a piece of sandpaper. A video surfaced on social media showing an Indian fan displaying a piece of sandpaper. The fan was forcibly escorted out of the ground by security while continuing to show the sandpaper to the Australian crowd. Some home fans were seen clapping and waving at the fan as he was removed.

"An Indian fan was kicked out of the stadium for showing sandpaper during the India vs Australia Test match in Adelaide . #AUSvIND#INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/kYK0zInYSv — Evil Kicks Money (@EvilkicksMoney) December 9, 2024

The sandpaper incident refers to a significant moment in Australian cricket history. During the third Test against South Africa in 2018, Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to tamper with the ball. It was later revealed that Australian captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were also involved. As a consequence of the scandal, Smith, Warner, and Bancroft received suspensions from international cricket.

The match itself saw several heated moments on the field. Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head were at the center of a significant altercation during Australia’s first innings. Siraj dismissed Head after he scored 140 runs and gave a send-off that Head found offensive. Head then exchanged words with Siraj before the day concluded.

When asked about the incident, Head claimed he had jokingly said “well bowled” to Siraj. He also alleged that Siraj had shown him the way to the dressing room. However, Siraj strongly refuted Head’s version and accused Head of lying to the media.

As a result of these actions, Siraj was fined 20% of his match fees. Head received a reprimand. Both players were also given a demerit point each for their conduct.

