Indian Fans Perform Havan in UP's Prayagraj Ahead of India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final in Guyana (Watch Video)

Cricket fever has gripped India ahead of their much-anticipated T20 World Cup semi-final clash against England today. Fans across the country are offering prayers for victory, with a video emerging online showing fans performing a havan ceremony in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Watch video here:

VIDEO | Fans offer prayers, perform 'Havan' in UP's Prayagraj ahead of semi-final clash between India and England in T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/HxFS6piexe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 27, 2024

The video, shared by news agency PTI, depicts two cricket fans holding posters reading "Good Luck, Team India." Two others are seen holding the Indian national flag as a pandit conducts the havan ritual. Notably, bats and a ball are placed in front of the ceremonial fire.

India remains undefeated in the tournament thus far, and their passionate supporters hope to see Rohit Sharma's men continue their winning streak against the defending champions, England. The winner of today's match will face South Africa in the finals on Saturday, June 29th.