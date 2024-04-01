IPL 2024: Crowd Chants 'Rohit Rohit' During MI vs RR Toss; Sanjay Manjrekar Steps in, Says 'Behave' (Watch Video)

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was met with chants of former captain Rohit Sharma's name during the toss in Match 14 of IPL 2024 and MI's first home match against the Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Pandya, who led the Gujarat Titans for the past two seasons, was traded to the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024 and named captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. The leadership change has sparked debate among fans, with some expressing their support for Sharma.

A video circulating on social media captures loud cheers for Sharma during the toss ceremony. Chants of Rohit Sharma could be heard clearly when Pandya was speaking to Sanjay Manjrekar after he lost the toss. Manjrekar had to intervene and request the crowd to "behave" just before Samson tossed the coin, as fans had begun booing Pandya.

Mumbai Seeks First Win

The Mumbai Indians are winless after two matches in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. The five-time champions fell to the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening fixtures.

Currently, Mumbai sits in 10th place in the IPL standings with no points. Their next challenge comes against a Rajasthan Royals team in top form.

Royals Aim for Third Straight Win

Led by captain Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals have been dominant so far, winning both of their matches in the tournament. The Royals defeated the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals and will look to extend their winning streak against Mumbai.

However, a victory at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will be a tough task. The Royals will need to be at their best to secure a third.

