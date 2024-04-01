IPL 2024: 'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma' Chants Echo Outside Wankhede Stadium Ahead of MI vs RR Match (Watch Video)

Mumbai Indians fans arrived outside the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1, ahead of their team's IPL 2024 clash against the Rajasthan Royals. This marks the first home match for the Mumbai Indians after away games in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

The five-time IPL champions remain winless under new captain Hardik Pandya. As the team prepares for the Rajasthan Royals match, significant support for former skipper Rohit Sharma has emerged. A social media video shows fans outside the Wankhede Stadium chanting "Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma," expressing their unwavering support for the previous captain.

Fans started gathering at the Outside of Wankhede stadium and chanting "Mumbai Ka Raja, Rohit Sharma".



- The Hitman is an emotion for fans! ⭐

Fan sentiment towards Rohit Sharma has grown since his removal from captaincy duties in favour of Hardik Pandya. The Mumbai Indians' decision to replace Rohit, who led the team to five IPL titles, angered many fans. Hardik Pandya, the current skipper, has faced criticism and backlash for his perceived role in Rohit's removal. The 30-year-old all-rounder received hostile receptions and jeers from crowds in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Mumbai Seeks First Win

The Mumbai Indians are winless after two matches in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. The five-time champions fell to the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening fixtures.

Currently, Mumbai sits in 10th place in the IPL standings with no points. Their next challenge comes against a Rajasthan Royals team in top form.

Royals Aim for Third Straight Win

Led by captain Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals have been dominant so far, winning both of their matches in the tournament. The Royals defeated the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals and will look to extend their winning streak against Mumbai.

However, a victory at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will be a tough task. The Royals will need to be at their best to secure a third.

