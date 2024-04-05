IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After GT vs PBKS Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Punjab Kings pulled off a thrilling three-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

The win propels PBKS to fifth place in the points table with a record of 2 wins and 2 losses. The Titans, meanwhile, slip to sixth place. Kolkata Knight Riders remain atop the standings, followed by the Rajasthan Royals.

Shubman Gill's unbeaten 89 and Sai Sudharshan's 33 propelled them into the top five of the IPL 2024 Most Runs scorers list, sitting at fourth and fifth, respectively. In the bowling department, Gujarat Titans' Mohit Sharma moved up to second place after claiming Sikandar Raza's wicket, pushing current IPL pace leader Mayank Yadav to third.

more to follow...