IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After LSG vs DC Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Delhi Capitals defeated the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, securing their second win of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. This victory propelled them to ninth place in the points table, surpassing Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Super Giants slipped to fourth due to a lower net run rate compared to the Chennai Super Kings. Both teams have three wins from five games. Rajasthan Royals continue to lead the standings, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders in second place. Both these top teams have only lost one match so far.

Delhi Capitals' pacer Khaleel Ahmed re-entered the top-five wicket-takers list for IPL 2024 with a two-wicket haul against Lucknow. Ahmed now boasts nine wickets from his six outings this season.

Jasprit Bumrah remains at the pinnacle of the bowlers' leaderboard. He achieved a remarkable feat, claiming his second five-wicket haul in IPL history during Thursday's match. Bumrah has bagged an impressive 10 wickets in just half the number of games played compared to some of his competitors.

Yuzvendra Chahal, the IPL's all-time leading wicket-taker, sits in second place with 10 wickets from five games. Mustafizur Rahman (nine wickets) and Arshdeep Singh (eight wickets) round out the top five.

- CSK moves to 3rd.

- LSG slips to 4th.

- DC moves to 9th.

- RCB slips to 10th.



Changes in IPL 2024 points table. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/pT1rxgAQZ1 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2024

Here's the IPL Points Table after the LSG vs DC game:

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 0 0 8 0.871 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.528 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.666 Lucknow Super Giants 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.436 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.344 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.637 Mumbai Indians 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.073 Punjab Kings 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.196 Delhi Capitals 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.975 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.124

Here's the IPL Orange Cap list after the LSG vs DC game:

Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s Virat Kohli 6 6 319 79.75 141.78 29 12 Riyan Parag 5 5 261 87 158.18 17 17 Shubman Gill 6 6 255 51 151.79 19 9 Sanju Samson 5 5 246 82 157.69 24 10 Sai Sudharsan 6 6 226 37.67 127.68 23 3

Here's the IPL Purple Cap list after the LSG vs DC game:

Player Matches Wkts Avg 4-fers 5-fers Jasprit Bumrah 5 10 11.9 - 1 Yuzvendra Chahal 5 10 13.2 - - Mustafizur Rahman 4 9 14.22 1 - Khaleel Ahmed 6 9 23.44 - - Arshdeep Singh 5 8 20 - -

Victory in Lucknow for the @DelhiCapitals 🙌



A successful chase power them to their second win of the season as they win by 6⃣ wickets!



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/0W0hHHG2sq#TATAIPL | #LSGvDCpic.twitter.com/6R7an9Cy8g — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2024

LSG vs DC Highlights:

Delhi Capitals secured a much-needed 6-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the 26th match of IPL 2024. Chasing a target of 168, DC rode on a brilliant fifty from debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk (55) and a crucial three-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav (3/25) to seal the win.

Maiden IPL FIFTY for Jake Fraser-McGurk on DEBUT!



Hat-trick of sixes in this thoroughly entertaining knock 💥💥💥



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #LSGvDCpic.twitter.com/0hXuBkiBr3 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2024

Chasing 168, DC lost the wicket of David Warner (8) cheaply before Prithvi Shaw and Fraser-McGurk added 39 runs for the second wicket. Ravi Bishnoi broke the stand by dismissing Shaw for 32. It was followed by a 77-run stand between Fraser-McGurk and Rishabh Pant. Fraser-McGurk scored 55 runs with the help of two fours and five sixes before falling to Naveen-ul-Haq. Six runs later, Pant returned to the dugout for 41 before Tristan Stubbs and Shai Hope shared an unbeaten 24-run stand to take DC home.

Earlier in the game, an unbeaten half-century from Ayush Badoni rescued LSG and helped them recover from a poor start to post a competitive total of 167/7. KL Rahul's decision to bat first was not justified by his teammates early on. Quinton de Kock and Devdutt Padikkal fell inside the powerplay after scoring 19 and 3, respectively. Both batters were dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed. In the eighth over, Kuldeep Yadav sent back Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran on consecutive deliveries to leave LSG reeling at 66 for 4.

Eleven runs later, the left-arm spinner struck again to dismiss Rahul for 39. The likes of Deepak Hooda (10) and Krunal Pandya (3) couldn't last long either as LSG found themselves seven down for just 94 runs after 13 overs.

However, Ayush Badoni and Arshad Khan shared an unbeaten 73-run stand to bail their team out of trouble and guide them to a fighting total. Badoni scored 55 runs off 35 balls while Arshad remained unbeaten on 20. For DC, Kuldeep picked up three wickets while Khaleel claimed two.

This win is a huge boost for Delhi Capitals' campaign, while Lucknow Super Giants will look to bounce back in their next match!