IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After SRH vs PBKS Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Sunrisers Hyderabad survived a late scare from the Punjab Kings to secure a thrilling two-run victory in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match on Tuesday. This win propels Hyderabad to six points from five matches, but more importantly, lifts them to fifth place in the IPL standings. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all remain ahead with the same points tally, but Hyderabad now boast a superior Net Run Rate.

A Fantastic Finish 🔥



Plenty happened in this nail-biter of a finish where the two teams battled till the end🤜🤛



Relive 📽️ some of the drama from the final over ft. Jaydev Unadkat, Ashutosh Sharma & Shashank Singh 👌



Watch the match LIVE on @starsportsindia and @JioCinema… pic.twitter.com/NohAD2fdnI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2024

Here's the IPL Points Table 2024 after the PBKS vs SRH game:

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.12 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.528 Lucknow Super Giants 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.775 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.666 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.344 Punjab Kings 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.196 Gujarat Titans 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.797 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.704 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.843 Delhi Capitals 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.37

This table reflects the current standings in the IPL 2024 season after the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Read Also | Prithvi Shaw Shares Glimpse of His New Home in Mumbai's Bandra (See Pics)

Here's the IPL Orange Cap list after the PBKS vs SRH match:

Player Mat Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s Virat Kohli 5 316 113* 105.33 216 146.29 1 2 29 12 Sai Sudharsan 5 191 45 38.2 148 129.05 0 0 20 2 Heinrich Klaasen 5 186 80* 62 96 193.75 0 2 7 17 Riyan Parag 4 185 84* 92.5 117 158.11 0 2 14 12 Shubman Gill 5 183 89* 45.75 124 147.58 0 1 13 7

This table displays the top run-scorers in the IPL 2024 season after the PBKS vs SRH match.

Here's the IPL Purple Cap list after the PBKS vs SRH match:

Player Mat Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w Mustafizur Rahman 4 9 4/29 14.22 8 10.66 1 Yuzvendra Chahal 4 8 3/11 11.12 6.35 1/9 0 Arshdeep Singh 5 8 4/29 20 8.72 13.75 1 Khaleel Ahmed 5 7 2/21 24.28 8.5 1/16 0 Kagiso Rabada 5 7 2/23 24.71 8.65 17.14 0

This table showcases the top wicket-takers in the IPL 2024 season after the PBKS vs SRH match.

Read Also | IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Travis Head in SRH vs PBKS Match (Watch Video)

PBKS vs SRH Highlights:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) held on for a thrilling two-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 23rd match of the ongoing IPL 2024. Chasing 183 for victory, PBKS fell short, finishing their innings at 180/6.

PBKS's chase began poorly, losing three wickets – Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan – for just 20 runs inside the powerplay. Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza steadied the ship with a 38-run stand, but a stunning catch by Pat Cummins sent Curran back for 29.

Raza (28) and Jitesh Sharma (19) couldn't capitalize, leaving PBKS reeling at 114/6 in the 16th over. Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma attempted a repeat of their heroics against Gujarat Titans (GT), but fell short. They needed 29 runs from the final over bowled by Jaydev Unadkat and managed 26.

Earlier, Nitish Reddy's brilliant half-century helped SRH recover from a shaky start. Batting first after Shikhar Dhawan (winning captain) elected to field, SRH posted 182/9 in their 20 overs.

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head got SRH off to a decent start with a 27-run opening partnership. However, Arshdeep Singh struck twice in the fourth over, dismissing Head and Aiden Markram. Sam Curran then sent back Sharma in the fifth over, leaving SRH at 39/3.

Reddy and Rahul Tripathi steadied the innings with a 25-run stand before the latter was dismissed by Harshal Patel for 11. Heinrich Klaasen couldn't provide much support, departing for just 9 runs, leaving SRH at a precarious 100/5 in the 14th over.

However, Reddy anchored the innings, sharing a crucial 50-run stand with Abdul Samad. Arshdeep Singh provided a double breakthrough in the 17th over, dismissing both Reddy (64) and Samad (25). Shahbaz Ahmed and Jaydev Unadkat then helped SRH cross the 180-run mark.