IPL 2024 Updated Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder List After LSG vs PBKS Match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured their first win of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a convincing 21-run victory over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

First Home Game 👌

First Season Win 👌@LucknowIPL's strong comeback with the ball helps them secure a win by 21 runs 🙌



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/HvctlP1bZb#TATAIPL | #LSGvPBKSpic.twitter.com/YKofyh3Kt5 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2024

Following Match 11 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have taken the lead on the IPL 2024 points table. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) maintain their positions at 2nd, 3rd, and 4th places, respectively. LSG secured the 5th spot post their victory over PBKS. Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans (GT), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) follow next, while Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are yet to secure a win.

In terms of individual performances, Virat Kohli holds the orange cap, followed by Heinrich Klaasen and Shikhar Dhawan. Mustafizur Rahman leads the bowling charts with the purple cap, trailed by Harshit Rana, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, and Andre Russell in the top five positions.

Read Also | Who Is Mayank Yadav? All About the Young Gun Who Bowled Fastest Ball of IPL 2024

Here's the updated IPL 2024 Points Table 2024 after LSG vs PBKS match:

POS TEAM P W L NR NRR FOR AGAINST PTS RECENT FORM 1 CSK 2 2 0 0 1.979 382/38.4 316/40.0 4 WW 2 KKR 2 2 0 0 1.047 394/36.5 386/40.0 4 WW 3 RR 2 2 0 0 0.800 378/40.0 346/40.0 4 WW 4 SRH 2 1 1 0 0.675 481/40.0 454/40.0 2 WL 5 LSG 2 1 1 0 0.025 372/40.0 371/40.0 2 WL 6 PBKS 3 1 2 0 -0.337 531/59.2 551/59.2 2 LLW 7 RCB 3 1 2 0 -0.711 533/59.2 538/55.3 2 LWL 8 GT 2 1 1 0 -1.425 311/40.0 368/40.0 2 LW 9 DC 2 0 2 0 -0.528 347/40.0 362/39.2 0 LL 10 MI 2 0 2 0 -0.925 408/40.0 445/40.0 0 LL

Orange Cap:

POS Player Matches Innings NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli 3 3 1 181 83* 90.50 128 141.40 0 2 15 7 2 Heinrich Klaasen 2 2 1 143 80* 143.00 63 226.98 0 2 4 15 3 Shikhar Dhawan 3 3 0 137 70 45.67 103 133.00 0 1 16 4 4 Riyan Parag 2 2 1 127 84* 127.00 74 171.62 0 1 8 9 5 Nicholas Pooran 2 2 1 106 64* 106.00 62 170.96 0 1 7 7

Purple Cap:

POS Player Matches Innings Overs Runs Wickets BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 1 Mustafizur Rahman 2 2 8.0 59 6 29/4 9.83 7.37 8.00 1 0 2 Harshit Rana 2 2 8.0 72 5 33/3 14.40 9.00 9.60 0 0 3 Kagiso Rabada 3 3 12.0 97 4 23/2 24.25 8.08 18.00 0 0 4 Sam Curran 3 3 8.0 68 4 28/3 17.00 8.50 12.00 0 0 5 Andre Russell 2 2 6.0 54 4 25/2 13.50 9.00 9.00 0 0

Read Also | IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Gifts His Bat to Rinku Singh After RCB vs KKR Match (Watch Video)

LSG vs PBKS Match Highlights:

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured their first win of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a 21-run victory over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

LSG captain KL Rahul (15), Devdutt Padikkal (9) and Marcus Stoinis (19) fell cheaply, leaving the home team in a precarious position at 78-3. However, a crucial partnership between Quinton de Kock (54) and Nicholas Pooran (42) steadied the innings. The duo added 47 runs for the fourth wicket, playing some crisp shots to revive LSG's fortunes.

Krunal Pandya (43*) chipped in with a valuable knock lower down the order, helping LSG post a competitive total of 199 runs. Sam Curran (3-28) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS.

In reply, PBKS openers Shikhar Dhawan (70) and Jonny Bairstow (42) got off to a flying start, stitching together a 102-run opening partnership. However, the LSG bowlers struck back effectively, with Mayank Yadav and Moshin Khan taking wickets at regular intervals.

Their disciplined bowling display restricted PBKS to 178 runs, sealing a comfortable victory for LSG.