IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Chennai Super Kings’ Remaining Purse, Available Slots, RTM Cards and All You Need To Know

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, are gearing up for the 2025 season. The franchise has retained five key players ahead of the IPL auction, which will take place in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

CSK has retained four capped players: opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube, and pacer Matheesha Pathirana while former India captain MS Dhoni has been retained as an uncapped player. However, the Super Kings have opted not to retain New Zealand batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, as well as Moeen Ali, who was previously retained in 2021. The franchise has also released notable names such as pacers Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande, spinner Maheesh Theekshana, and uncapped sensation Sameer Rizvi.

The retained players and their respective values are as follows:

Ruturaj Gaikwad – Rs 18 crore Matheesha Pathirana – Rs 13 crore Shivam Dube – Rs 12 crore Ravindra Jadeja – Rs 18 crore MS Dhoni (Uncapped) – Rs 4 crore

Released Players:

Moeen Ali

Deepak Chahar

Tushar Deshpande

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Ajay Mandal

Mukesh Choudhary

Ajinkya Rahane

Shaik Rasheed

Mitchell Santner

Simarjeet Singh

Nishant Sindhu

Prashant Solanki

Maheesh Theekshana

Rachin Ravindra

Shardul Thakur

Daryl Mitchell

Sameer Rizvi

Mustafizur Rahman

Richard Gleeson

Avanish Rao Aravelly

Devon Conway

Auction Budget: Rs 55 crore

RTMs Available: 1

Slots remaining: Minimum 13, Maximum 20

Overseas players: 8

With a purse of Rs 55 crore, CSK will head into the mega auction, set for November 24-25 in Jeddah, with one Right to Match (RTM) card available. The RTM card allows them to match any bid for a former player they wish to bring back to the squad. CSK can sign between 13 and 20 players, with a maximum of eight overseas players.

As speculation continues about Dhoni’s future with CSK, the franchise may look to secure an Indian wicketkeeper for the long term. Rumours have surfaced about the potential signing of Rishabh Pant, following his surprising release by Delhi Capitals.

CSK now prepares for the IPL 2025 mega auction, where they will look to bolster their squad with fresh talent while continuing to build around their core group of retained players.