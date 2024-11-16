IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Remaining Purse, Available Slots, RTM Cards and All You Need To Know

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is hoping to finally clinch its first title in the 2025 season. Despite boasting big names like Virat Kohli, the team has not yet managed to secure the coveted IPL trophy.

After finishing fourth in the 2024 season with 7 wins and 7 defeats in their 14 matches, RCB qualified for the playoffs but were eliminated by Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator.

Ahead of the upcoming IPL mega auction in Jeddah on November 24-25, RCB has retained three key players from their previous squad. The team will enter the auction with a total purse of INR 83 crore, after spending INR 37 crore on retaining the players. They also have three Right-to-Match (RTM) cards to secure both capped and uncapped players during the auction. RCB now has 22 slots remaining to complete their squad, including 8 overseas spots.

The retained players are:

Virat Kohli (INR 21 crore)

(INR 21 crore) Rajat Patidar (INR 11 crore)

(INR 11 crore) Yash Dayal (INR 5 crore)

Read Also | IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Mumbai Indians’ Remaining Purse, Available Slots, RTM Cards and All You Need To Know

RCB parted ways with several players ahead of the 2025 season, including Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell.

Players Released by RCB:

Faf du Plessis

Mohammed Siraj

Glenn Maxwell

Anuj Rawat

Saurav Chauhan

Dinesh Karthik

Manoj Bhandage

Tom Curran

Will Jacks

Cameron Green

Mahipal Lomror

Suyash Prabhudessai

Akash Deep

Mayank Dagar

Lockie Ferguson

Alzarri Joseph

Rajan Kumar

Himanshu Sharma

Karn Sharma

Swapnil Singh

Reece Topley

Vijaykumar Vyshak

With the team looking to build a well-rounded unit, the focus will likely be on strengthening all areas of the game, including finding a new captain. There is speculation that wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, former Delhi Capitals' captain, could be a top contender to lead the team in 2025. RCB will be hoping the right additions in the auction will propel them toward their first-ever IPL title.