IPL 2025 Mega Auction: THESE 4 Teams Could Bid for Arjun Tendulkar Apart from Mumbai Indians

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: The upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction is set to take place on November 25 and 26, creating a buzz among fans and teams alike. With several star players anticipated to attract hefty bids, the auction promises to be an exciting event. Among the most sought-after players is Arjun Tendulkar, the left-arm pacer and son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Despite limited opportunities with MI, the franchise is likely to retain him. However, other teams, including Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders, could also enter the bidding war.

Punjab Kings

Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings, known for their aggressive bidding and focus on marquee players, are expected to be keen on acquiring Arjun. The team has significant purse power remaining and has previously shown interest in players with strong brand value. Notably, Zinta had publicly supported Arjun after a particularly expensive over he bowled against Punjab during an IPL match.

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans, under the watchful eye of former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra, have a history of nurturing young talent. Nehra has previously shown interest in Arjun and could look to bring him to the Titans. The team's environment and Nehra's mentorship could be ideal for Arjun's development.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings have a reputation for turning around the careers of underperforming players. Their ability to extract the best out of players like Ajinkya Rahane has been well-documented. If CSK were to acquire Arjun, it could be a game-changer for his career.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Chandrakant Pandit, could be a possible team for Arjun Tendulkar. Pandit has a close relationship with Sachin Tendulkar, as they were both students of Ramakant Achrekar. This connection could influence KKR's decision to bid for Arjun.

Even before the mega auction, franchises have made significant investments in retaining players. Sunrisers Hyderabad set a new IPL record by retaining Klassen for a whopping 23 crore rupees. Given this trend, experts predict that the upcoming auction could see even higher bids.