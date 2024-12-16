Jasprit Bumrah Responds Hilariously to Question About His Batting Ability, Says “Google and See Who Has the Most Number…” (Video)

Jasprit Bumrah India’s vice-captain brought humour to the press conference after the third day of the third Test against Australia at the Gabba. Bumrah responded with a witty exchange when a journalist questioned his batting ability. The conversation began when a journalist asked Bumrah about India’s batting performance during the first innings. The journalist noted that Bumrah might not be the best person to comment but still wanted his perspective. Bumrah cheekily referred the journalist to Google to check his record for the most runs in a single Test over.

🗣 "𝙂𝙊𝙊𝙂𝙇𝙀 𝙒𝙃𝙄𝘾𝙃 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝙍 𝙃𝘼𝙎 𝙈𝙊𝙎𝙏 𝙍𝙐𝙉𝙎 𝙄𝙉 𝘼 𝙏𝙀𝙎𝙏 𝙊𝙑𝙀𝙍" - #JaspritBumrah knows how to handle tricky questions, just as he tackles tricky batters, speaking about his batting prowess, and the support he gets from the team's bowlers! 👊



Excited… pic.twitter.com/uDX1P2NpRw — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 16, 2024

The reporter had asked, "Hi, Jasprit. What is your assessment of the batting, although you are not the best person to answer the question, what do you think about the situation of the team, considering the conditions in Gabba?"

Bumrah replied, "It's an interesting question. But, you are questioning my batting ability. You should use Google and see who has got the most number of runs in a Test over. But, jokes apart. That's another story."

Read Also | WTC Final Qualification Scenario EXPLAINED: Can Team India Qualify if IND vs AUS 3rd Test at Gabba Ends in a Washout?

Bumrah holds the record for the most runs in a single Test over, having hit 35 runs off England's Stuart Broad two years ago at Edgbaston, Birmingham. In his 42-Test career, he has a personal best of 34 runs not out.

Bumrah also took a moment to commend Mohammed Siraj for his resilience, despite battling an injury. He said, "We have conversations. He bowled well before in this game, he had a niggle, and kept on bowling. Fighter attitude that and the rest of the team love it. Some days you bowl well and wickets come, and sometimes it doesn’t. I have told him that before. He is in a very good space and a great attitude."

While Bumrah continues to deliver strong performances with the ball, he has taken 18 wickets in five innings during this series. He also managed two five-wicket hauls. However, India’s batters have struggled. On day three the team lost four wickets for just 51 runs. They now trail by 394 runs with Australia having scored 445 runs so far.