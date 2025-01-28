Keshav Maharaj points to powerplay struggles as Durban's Super Giants crash out of SA20

Paarl [South Africa], January 28 : Durban's Super Giants (DSG), runners-up in last season's SA20, have been knocked out of playoff contention following a string of poor performances.

With just one win in nine matches (two ending as no results), they sit at the bottom of the points table and have one game remaining. Reflecting on their dismal campaign, captain Keshav Maharaj attributed their struggles to consistently losing the powerplay phase, both with the bat and ball, and a glaring lack of early runs, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

In the seven matches where they batted, DSG managed to score over 50 runs in the powerplay once, the only game they won, nearly three weeks ago. The team experimented with four different opening combinations, Bryce Parsons, Matthew Breetzke, Brandon King, and Quinton de Kock, yet ended up with the fewest powerplay runs among the six teams. Collectively, DSG's top two batters scored just 230 runs at an average of 16.42, a stark contrast to table-topping Paarl Royals, whose openers Joe Root and Lhuan-dre Pretorius amassed 580 runs at 44.61, including five half-centuries.

One of DSG's most questionable decisions was using Quinton de Kock at No. 4 instead of his usual opening role, in an attempt to maintain a left-right batting combination. De Kock managed just one half-century in four innings at No. 4, alongside a 30-ball 43 against the Royals last week, but failed to make a significant impact otherwise.

At the start of the competition, there was a sort of method to the madness with regards to Quinny batting at four and after five games we realised that it wasn't really working out and we needed starts and then pushed Quinny up," Maharaj said at the post-match press conference, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"He showed glimpses of what he can do, but probably didn't have the support around him to get those totals that we would have liked in the powerplay and to bat through," he added.

Middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen also had a disappointing season, scoring 122 runs in seven innings, with 66 of those runs coming in a single knock.

DSG's batting woes were evident throughout the tournament. After scoring 200 in their opening match, they failed to surpass 150 in any subsequent games, with two scores below 120. While the batting order bore the brunt of the criticism, their bowling unit also struggled.

"We didn't take enough wickets in the powerplay and in doing so we didn't stem the flow of runs," Maharaj said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"We were quite expensive in most of the powerplays and once you lose the powerplay it's very difficult in the game of T20 cricket regardless of how well you bowl in that middle [period]," he added.

DSG's bowlers failed to dominate the powerplay, taking no more than two wickets in any game and conceding at least 41 runs in each of the eight powerplays they bowled. Wristspinner Noor Ahmad, with 10 wickets, was their standout performer, followed by Maharaj's seven. However, their pace attack lacked leadership. Chris Woakes was their top-performing seamer with five wickets in five games, while Naveen-ul-Haq and Junior Dala managed just four wickets each. Allrounder Dwaine Pretorius, who was expected to play a key role, featured in only two matches.

The lack of consistency in their playing XI likely contributed to their dismal run, leaving head coach Lance Klusener and the management with significant decisions to make ahead of the next season. Despite the disappointing campaign, Maharaj, who previously led the team's remarkable turnaround last season to reach the final, seems eager to remain at the helm.

"I love captaincy. It helps me think clearly at times, especially on the field and keeps me a little bit calmer than I normally am," he said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"The one thing that I really try and get is the camaraderie amongst my team-mates. It is a short competition and that's something that I feel I do really well: understanding my players and trying to get the best out of them. Sometimes it's hard, it doesn't transfer onto the field and I feel like it's one of those seasons. Having said that, I've enjoyed it very much. I'm very proud of my team so far. We've still got a game to go. There's a lot of pride to play for, a lot of meaning for this badge and for the owners that have invested in us, so we're not just giving up," he added.

DSG will play their final match of the season against Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers on Saturday.

