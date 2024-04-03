KKR Makes History with Second-Highest IPL Score of 272/7 against Delhi Capitals

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 3, 2024 09:39 PM2024-04-03T21:39:35+5:302024-04-03T21:40:01+5:30

Kolkata Knight Riders posted the second-highest total in IPL history on Wednesday, falling just five runs short of the Sunrisers Hyderabad's 277/3 against Mumbai Indians earlier this season. KKR's previous best was 245/6 against Punjab Kings in 2018.

At Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, they piled up 272/7 against Delhi Capitals.

Opener Sunil Narine smashed 85 off just 39 balls before being dismissed by Mitchell Marsh. Eighteen-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi also slammed a half-century, scoring his 50 off only 25 deliveries, providing crucial support to Narine.

The dismissals of Narine and Raghuvanshi didn't slow down the KKR onslaught, as Andre Russell continued the attack, finishing with a blistering 41 off 19 balls.

 Here is the list of highest scores in the IPL:

TeamScoreAgainstYear
SRH277/3MI2024
KKR272/7DC2024
RCB263/5PWI2013
LSG256/5PBKS2023
RCB248/3GL2016
CSK246/5RR2010
MI246/5SRH2024
KKR245/6KXIP2018
CSK240/5KXIP2008
CSK235/4KKR2023
