KKR Makes History with Second-Highest IPL Score of 272/7 against Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders posted the second-highest total in IPL history on Wednesday, falling just five runs short of the Sunrisers Hyderabad's 277/3 against Mumbai Indians earlier this season. KKR's previous best was 245/6 against Punjab Kings in 2018.

At Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, they piled up 272/7 against Delhi Capitals.

Opener Sunil Narine smashed 85 off just 39 balls before being dismissed by Mitchell Marsh. Eighteen-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi also slammed a half-century, scoring his 50 off only 25 deliveries, providing crucial support to Narine.

The dismissals of Narine and Raghuvanshi didn't slow down the KKR onslaught, as Andre Russell continued the attack, finishing with a blistering 41 off 19 balls.

Here is the list of highest scores in the IPL: