Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match Washed Out Due to Rain

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: April 26, 2025 23:44 IST2025-04-26T23:29:48+5:302025-04-26T23:44:05+5:30

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) shared a point each after their IPL 2024 clash was called off due to rain at Eden Gardens on Saturday. The match was abandoned with KKR at 7/0 in one over while chasing a target of 202 runs. PBKS, opting to bat first after winning the toss, posted 201/4 in their 20 overs. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh built a strong foundation with a 120-run partnership. Priyansh attacked early, collecting boundaries against Vaibhav Arora, while Prabhsimran took a more cautious approach.

The duo continued to dominate, with Priyansh blasting Chetan Sakariya for two fours and Prabhsimran hitting a six over long-off in the fourth over. PBKS reached 56/0 in the powerplay, with Priyansh (29*) and Prabhsimran (25*) unbeaten. Priyansh accelerated in the 10th over, hitting Harshit Rana for a four, a six, and another four to bring up his half-century in 27 balls. PBKS was 94/0 at the halfway mark. The pair continued their onslaught, as Narine was hit for three sixes in the next over, with PBKS reaching the 100-run mark in 10.3 overs.

Andre Russell provided KKR with a breakthrough, trapping Priyansh (69 off 35 balls) with a slower delivery caught by Vaibhav at deep midwicket. PBKS was 120/1 in 11.5 overs. Prabhsimran (83* off 49 balls) kept the pressure on, hitting Varun Chakravarthy for three boundaries and a six before being dismissed in the 14th over. PBKS was 160/2 at 14.3 overs. Glenn Maxwell’s (7) brief stay ended when he was bowled by Varun. PBKS was 172/3 in 16.4 overs. Marco Jansen (3) followed soon after, falling to Vaibhav Arora, and PBKS was 184/4 in 18.3 overs. In the final overs, Josh Inglis (11*) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (25*) took PBKS to 201/4.

For KKR, Vaibhav Arora (2/34) was the standout bowler. Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell claimed one wicket each.

 

