Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to Meet Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey, and Yashasvi Jaiswal at State Assembly on Friday

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is scheduled to meet T20 World Cup champions Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey, and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the state assembly on Friday. The players, who hail from Mumbai, accepted an invitation from Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, a member of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), to attend the event.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik says "Today's program in Mumbai has been organised by BCCI. Team India players from Mumbai including Captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey and Yashasvi Jaiswal will come to the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow to meet CM Eknath… pic.twitter.com/3Dh0S28JRf — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

"Today's program in Mumbai has been organised by BCCI. Team India players from Mumbai including Captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey and Yashasvi Jaiswal will come to the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow to meet CM Eknath Shinde. Being a member of MCA, I invited the players and they have accepted my invitation," Sarnaik said.

Read Also | PM Modi Meets T20 World Cup-Winning Team India at His Residence in New Delhi (Watch Video).

Earlier, PM Modi hosted team captain Rohit Sharma and the entire squad for a breakfast meeting at his residence. The Prime Minister congratulated the players on their hard-fought victory in the Barbados final, which secured India's second T20 World Cup title and ended an 11-year ICC trophy drought.

Indian Cricket team meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.



Team India arrived at Delhi airport today morning after winning the T20 World Cup in Barbados on 29th June.#TeamIndia#NarendraModi#T20WorldCup2024#T20WorldCup#India | @BCCI@narendramodipic.twitter.com/sHcFdRr2QP — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 4, 2024

Videos captured lighthearted moments during the meeting, featuring PM Modi interacting with Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid, and star batsman Virat Kohli. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Roger Binny were also present.