Mitchell Starc Breaks Silence on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s ‘You’re Bowling Too Slow’ Sledge (Watch Video)

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has addressed the playful sledge from India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal during the first Test in Perth, where Jaiswal teased him by saying he was bowling "too slow." The incident occurred during India’s second innings when Jaiswal defending a delivery from the left-arm quick and making the comment. Starc, seen laughing at the time, later clarified he hadn’t heard the sledge.

Speaking to Cricket Australia, Starc said he no longer engages in verbal exchanges. “I didn’t actually hear him say I bowl too slow. I won’t say too much to people these days. I may have back in the day, but now I just sort of get on with it,” he said.

Starc also recounted a lighter moment when he asked Jaiswal about his flick shot after the batter defended a similar delivery. “I said, ‘Where’s the flick shot?’ and he just laughed at me. So, we left it there,” Starc added.

The Australian quick was full of praise for the young Indian batter, predicting a bright future for him. “No doubt he’ll play a lot of cricket for India and be highly successful. He adapted well after we got him cheaply in the first innings and played a fantastic second innings,” Starc said.

Starc noted Jaiswal’s fearless approach and adaptability as hallmarks of a new generation of cricketers. “He’s one of the new crops of fearless, young cricketers around the world, and someone we’ll have to combat again here in Adelaide,” he said.

Jaiswal’s standouts knock of 161 off 297 balls in the second innings helped India post a commanding 487-6. His partnerships with KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal set the stage for a dominant 295-run victory. Virat Kohli also contributed a century as India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.