MS Dhoni Begins Preparations for IPL 2025; Former CSK Captain Seen Batting in Nets (See First Pic)

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has started his preparations for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. In a post shared on social media platform X, Dhoni was seen batting in the nets wearing CSK’s yellow pads.

Dhoni, widely known as “Thala” among Chennai fans, has put to rest any speculation about his retirement by deciding to play in the upcoming season. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter was retained by CSK for Rs 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Dhoni had already cleared the air about his future before the 2024 IPL auction, saying that he intended to enjoy the remaining years of his cricketing career. He had also mentioned his commitment to staying fit throughout the year in order to perform actively during the two-and-a-half-month IPL season. “I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I am able to play. When you play cricket like a professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy it just like a game. That’s what I want to do,” Dhoni had said after announcing his decision to continue playing in the IPL.

Dhoni, who has led CSK to five IPL titles, last played for the franchise on May 19 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where CSK was defeated, allowing RCB to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. In IPL 2024, Dhoni scored 161 runs in 14 matches, with a highest score of 37 not out, despite battling injury issues. He hit 13 sixes and 14 fours throughout the season and aims to improve his performance in the upcoming year.