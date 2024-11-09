MS Dhoni Enjoys Family Vacation in Thailand Ahead of IPL 2025 Return (Watch Video)

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni is currently on a family vacation in Thailand, enjoying a peaceful break before his return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025. Videos and pictures shared on social media show Dhoni taking a dip in the ocean while his daughter, Ziva, watched from the shore. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter was seen wearing a black vest and shades during the beach outing.

Dhoni, who will return for his 18th IPL season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The auction is set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24-25, with 1,574 players registered to go under the hammer.

CSK was able to retain Dhoni for a relatively low fee of 40 million Indian rupees due to the reintroduction of the uncapped player rule, which allows players without a BCCI Central Contract and who haven't played international cricket in the last five years to be classified as uncapped.

Dhoni, who has led CSK to five IPL titles, remains one of the most iconic figures in the tournament’s history. His return to the IPL has been eagerly anticipated by fans.

