MS Dhoni New Look: Former CSK Skipper Cuts His Long Hair, Cricketer's Stylish Appearance Goes Viral!

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has once again captured the attention of fans with his new hairstyle, creating a buzz in the headlines. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared a series of pictures of MS Dhoni on his Instagram account, expressing his excitement about working with the cricket icon.

Aalim Hakim mentioned, It’s a pure joy to cut & style our 👑Thala’s hair and he is always courteous enough to let me click his pics. This time, Dhoni has opted for a short-hair look , deviating from the trend of long haircut seen in the last IPL. Fans flooded the comment section with praises and emojis, showing their admiration for Dhoni’s new look. Aalim Hakim, the renowned hairstylist responsible for this transformation, couldn't contain his excitement and shared glimpses of Dhoni's revamped look on social media.

The images instantly garnered massive attention, causing quite a stir among the fans. In his heartfelt post, Hakim narrated the collaborative journey behind this iconic look. n recent times, apart from his cricketing pursuits, Dhoni has been actively engaging in commercial endeavors. With anticipation running high, cricket enthusiasts are eager to see him back in action, especially with the Chennai Super Kings in the next Indian Premier League season.