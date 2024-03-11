Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya Joins MI Camp Ahead Of IPL 2024; Watch Video

Hardik Pandya has rejoined the Mumbai Indians as captain ahead of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A video posted by the Mumbai Indians' official Twitter account shows Pandya putting on the team jersey, entering the dressing room, greeting coach Mark Boucher, and performing a puja (Hindu religious ceremony).

Pandya, who led the Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in 2022, returns to the franchise where he began his IPL career in 2015. He played a key role in Mumbai's five IPL championships between 2015 and 2021.

The all-rounder recently recovered from an ankle injury and played his first Twenty20 match since last August, taking two wickets. He has joined the Mumbai Indians' pre-season camp two weeks before their season opener.

Mumbai opens its IPL 2024 campaign on March 24 against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This season marks a new era for the franchise under Pandya's leadership. The decision to appoint Pandya as captain came as a surprise, as Rohit Sharma was replaced after leading Mumbai to all five of their IPL titles and guiding a young team to the playoffs last year.

