Musheer Khan Health Update: Mumbai Batter Gives First Public Statement After Surviving Car Accident (Watch Video)

Musheer Khan Health Update: Mumbai cricketer Musheer Khan has given his first public statement following a serious car accident ahead of the Irani Cup 2024 match against the Rest of India. The batter expressed gratitude for his recovery and thanked fans for their support.

On September 28, Musheer was traveling from Azamgarh to Lucknow when his car hit a divider and flipped several times. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a neck fracture but confirmed there were no other serious injuries.

Musheer posted a video on Instagram wearing a neck brace. “First of all, I would like to thank Allah for this new life. I am fine now. My father was with me; he is also fine,” he said. “I would like to thank you all for your prayers.”

Reports indicate that Musheer’s recovery will keep him sidelined for approximately three months, ruling him out of the upcoming Irani Cup match and the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

Musheer's father, Naushad Khan, who was also involved in the accident, thanked well-wishers and praised the support from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). “I am very thankful for all of them. They are going to give an update on what is going to happen in the future,” he said.

Musheer recently made an impressive Duleep Trophy debut, scoring 181 runs for India B against India A in Bengaluru. He was expected to be selected for India A’s upcoming tour of Australia.