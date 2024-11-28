NZ vs ENG 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Kane Williamson's 93 Guides New Zealand to 319/8 Against England (Watch Video)

Kane Williamson made a stunning return from injury with a gritty 93 off 197 balls, guiding New Zealand to a solid 319/8 on Day 1 of the first Test against England in Christchurch. Williamson’s performance was especially notable as he had missed New Zealand’s successful tour of India due to a groin strain. His knock, which included 10 boundaries, helped guide New Zealand through early setbacks, including the early dismissal of Devon Conway.

England's decision to bowl first on a pitch typically favorable to batters saw Conway dismissed early. However, the green-tinged surface provided little help to the English bowlers, with Gus Atkinson, Chris Carse, and Ben Stokes all struggling for consistent grip.

New Zealand vs England 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights:

Read Also | Rohit Sharma-Led Team Arrives in Canberra for Day-Night Match Against Prime Minister’s XI (Watch Video)

Tom Latham provided a solid start for New Zealand with a quick 47 off 54 balls before Carse removed him. Williamson then walked in at number three and settled in quickly, building a strong partnership with Latham. Despite losing other key players like Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell, Williamson stayed composed and kept the scoreboard ticking.

Glenn Phillips added valuable runs, finishing on 41* and lifting New Zealand from 246/6. His knock played a crucial role in pushing the total beyond 300.

Williamson, who completed his 36th Test half-century, now has 8,974 runs from 103 Tests at an average of 54.71. This was his 20th half-century in home conditions and a milestone in his 50th Test at home.

Looking set to score his 20th Test century at home, Williamson's innings ended when he was dismissed in the 61st over, caught at point off Atkinson. His departure left New Zealand at 319/8 at the close of play. Shoaib Bashir was the pick of the England bowlers, taking four wickets on Day 1.