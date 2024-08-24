“Paani Se Bachke Rehna”: Suryakumar Yadav Recreates Iconic Scene from Akshay Kumar Starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa (Watch Video)

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav recently delighted fans with a humorous reel on Instagram. Using a popular "Pani se bachke rehna" dialogue from the Bollywood film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa," Yadav recreated a comical scene involving water.

In the original film, Akshay Kumar warns Rajpal Yadav about water, causing Yadav to jump in fear. Yadav's reel featured him jumping over a large puddle while a support staff member held an umbrella. The synchronicity between the jump and the dialogue brought a smile to the faces of fans.

Yadav, who recently led India to a 3-0 victory over Sri Lanka in the T20I series, has been enjoying a well-deserved break. He has traveled to New York and London.

However, the 33-year-old will soon return to action in the Buchi Babu tournament, representing Mumbai alongside Shreyas Iyer. He will also be part of the Duleep Trophy team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. India's upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, starting October 6, will mark Yadav's return to international cricket.