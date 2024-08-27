An engineering student who sought financial help for his education through social media has announced plans to refund a donation from Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant due to online backlash. The student, facing criticism, said on X (formerly Twitter): “Refunding all the money to Rishabh Pant. Please, I can't handle all this hate. Right now, a refund is not allowed by team Ketto. I emailed them, and as soon as they permit it, I will refund the money and post a screenshot here. Sorry to all.” The student later deleted the post from the platform.

The student had launched a crowdfunding campaign on Ketto, tagging Pant in a post that read: "Hello @RishabhPant17Sir I’m a student struggling to fund my engineering education. Your support can change my life. Please consider helping or sharing my campaign. Your kindness would mean everything to me."

Hello @RishabhPant17 Sir I’m a student struggling to fund my engineering education. Your support can change my life. Please consider helping or sharing my campaign: https://t.co/w09mqaYq5D

Your kindness would mean everything to me. #CrowdfundingCampaign#Cricket — True India Scenes (@TrueIndScenes) August 26, 2024

Moved by the appeal, Pant donated the entire 90,000 rupees needed for the student’s fees. Pant responded to the post with encouragement: “Keep chasing your dreams 👌👌 . God has better plans always tc.”

Keep chasing your dreams 👌👌 . God has better plans always tc — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 26, 2024

However, the student faced online criticism and decided to refund all the money.

Pant, who recently played in the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka, is preparing for the 2024 Duleep Trophy with Team India B. He is also expected to make his Test comeback in a two-match series against Bangladesh starting September 19. Pant was a key player in Team India's 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup victory, contributing 171 runs throughout the tournament.