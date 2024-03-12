Rajasthan Royals to Wear Special Pink Jersey Against RCB in IPL 2024; Know Why

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have announced a unique initiative to celebrate women's empowerment in India during their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The team, winners of the inaugural IPL edition, will sport a specially designed jersey on April 6th against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as part of the #PinkPromise campaign.

The franchise took to their social media platforms to reveal this groundbreaking initiative, encapsulated by the tagline "Aurat hai to Bharat hai" (If there are women, then there is India). The special jersey pays homage to Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design elements.

Special jersey. Special cause. April 06



To the women of Rajasthan and India, this #PinkPromise is for you.

Featuring the distinctive bandhani pattern inspired by the traditional attire of Rajasthani women, the jersey also incorporates vibrant colors and dots symbolizing joy and festivity. A yellow collar symbolizes the sun, the source of solar energy, while the kit will be adorned with the names of women, telling stories of women-led transformation in rural Rajasthan.

The jersey also showcases patterns reminiscent of the jali work found in Rajasthan's historical architecture, offering a glimpse into the state's rich heritage. The colors hot pink and admiral blue carry significant meanings – pink symbolizing strong women and hospitality, while admiral blue represents royalty and poise.

On April 06, we’re wearing a special jersey for one #PinkPromise. Here’s why! 💗👇 pic.twitter.com/CBXKHAPLDn — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 12, 2024

Rooted in the identity of Jaipur, the 'Pink City,' the pink and blue colors also reflect the Rajasthan Royals' commitment to raising awareness for cancer. The unique initiative is a blend of cultural homage, modern design, and a tribute to the indomitable spirit of women.

Rajasthan Royals, under the leadership of Sanju Samson, are anticipated to be strong contenders in the IPL 2024. Having displayed dominance in the previous seasons, the team boasts a well-balanced squad and will be eyeing their second IPL title since their victory in 2008. The upcoming season, commencing on March 22nd, will see Rajasthan Royals kick off their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24th.

Here's a look at the schedule for RR's first four matches in IPL 2024:

Date Match Time Venue March 24 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants 3:30PM Jaipur March 28 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 7:30PM Jaipur April 1 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30PM Mumbai April 6 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30PM Jaipur

The squad for IPL 2024 includes Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, and Nandre Burger.

