Rishabh Pant Shares Heartfelt Moment With Young Fan Ahead of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test (Watch Video)

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant captured attention online after a heartfelt interaction with a young fan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday. The interaction took place following a practice session ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia on December 26.

In a video that has gone viral, Pant was seen praising the young fan and wishing him well in life. The fan shared that Pant was the first cricketer he had ever met. Pant, visibly moved, told the fan to stay healthy and happy.

Rishabh Pant greeting young fans. ❤️pic.twitter.com/4CJTIynxU5 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 23, 2024

Pant has yet to make a significant impact with the bat in the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In five innings so far he has managed only 96 runs with an average of 19.50. Despite this, Pant started the series on a positive note by scoring the most runs among Indian batters during the tour. However, his performances have not reached the level expected of him.

India are expected to make a few changes to their lineup for the fourth Test, as they face injury concerns ahead of the match. The Boxing Day Test will be a pivotal contest in the series, and India will be hoping for a strong performance from Pant and the team.