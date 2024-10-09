Rohit Sharma Makes Fan's Day by Wishing Her a Happy Birthday on Busy Mumbai Street (Watch Video)

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma once again showed his heartwarming nature when he stopped his car on a busy Mumbai street and wish a female fan on her birthday. The heartwarming video quickly went viral on social media.

The incident occurred during a recent break from the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh. As Rohit's car stopped at a red light, a young woman approached the vehicle to take a photo with the star cricketer. When a person recording a video informed Rohit Sharma that it was her birthday, he immediately wished her a happy birthday and shook her hand, making her day truly memorable.

Watch video here:

Captain Rohit Sharma was spotted in the streets of Mumbai, where he made a fangirl's day by wishing her a happy birthday! 🎉❤️ #RohitSharma#Mumbai#IndianCaptain#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/H4iO1NxKs6 — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) October 9, 2024

The 35-year-old captain, who has shifted his focus to leading the Test and ODI teams after retiring from T20Is, is taking this time to unwind before India's upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand, scheduled from October 16 to November 5.

After the recent victory over Bangladesh, India aims to secure their position in the World Test Championship final by winning three more matches in the current cycle. The team is determined to reach the WTC final for the third consecutive time after falling short in 2021 and 2023. Rohit, who assumed the Test captaincy in early 2022, looks to maintain consistency as he leads a largely unchanged squad, with key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the mix.

Fast bowler Akash Deep, who impressed during the Bangladesh series, is expected to keep his spot, while KL Rahul is likely to remain in the middle order, edging out Sarfaraz Khan, who will serve as a backup in case of injury.

