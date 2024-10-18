Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal During IND vs NZ 1st Test in Bengaluru (Watch Video)

India’s captain Rohit Sharma was left stunned after premier batter Virat Kohli was dismissed off the last ball of Day 3 in the first Test against New Zealand. Kohli’s wicket, which came as a surprise just before stumps, has since gone viral on social media.

India concluded Day 3 at 231 for 3, trailing New Zealand by 125 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, October 18. Kohli, who scored 70 runs, had built a crucial 136-run partnership with Sarfaraz Khan, who remained unbeaten on 70. However, Kiwi spinner Glenn Phillips dismissed Kohli with a slower delivery that induced a faint edge, caught by the wicketkeeper.

Following the dismissal, cameras captured Rohit’s reaction as he expressed his disbelief. The skipper threw his head back in disappointment, reflecting the mood of the Indian dressing room. As Kohli walked off the field, the shock on Rohit’s face resonated with fans and players alike.

Despite the setback, India has shown resilience after a dismal first innings total of 46. New Zealand had taken a commanding 356-run lead in their first innings, but the Indian batters have fought back, with Rohit contributing 52 runs before his own dismissal.

With seven wickets remaining, the Indian team aims to overcome the deficit and build a strong second innings on Day 4.