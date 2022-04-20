Second foreign player from Delhi Capitals team tests positive for COVID-19

A second foreign player from the Delhi Capitals squad has tested positive for Covid-19 after a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Wednesday afternoon, the sixth such case in the camp. The Indian cricket board will have another round of testing before Delhi Capitals’ game against Punjab Kings on Wednesday evening. The game had earlier been moved out from Pune and shifted to Mumbai with the reasoning being - "to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment."

The IPL 2022 tournament has been currently restricted to four venues, all of which are located in Maharashtra - Wankhede and Brabourne stadiums in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Last season, the tournament had to be suspended midway due to the emergence of several COVID-19 cases inside camps. Delhi Capitals was one of the teams affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 inside the IPL bio-bubble last year.

