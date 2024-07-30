Smriti Mandhana Reaches Career-Best ICC Women’s T20I Batting Ranking After Asia Cup 2024 Performance

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has climbed to fourth place in the latest ICC rankings for T20I batters following her impressive performances in the Women’s Asia Cup. Despite India finishing as runners-up to Sri Lanka, Mandhana’s consistency with the bat was acknowledged. She scored 173 runs in four innings, averaging 57.66 with a strike rate of 137.30, including two half-centuries. Mandhana now holds a career-high 743 rating points.

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu also made significant strides in the rankings. Athapaththu’s exceptional performance in the tournament earned her the Player of the Tournament title. She scored 304 runs in five innings, averaging 101.33 with a strike rate of 146.85. Her contributions, including a crucial 61 in the final, led Sri Lanka to victory. Athapaththu has moved up to sixth place with a career-best 705 rating points.

Harshita Samarawickrama, who top-scored in the final with an unbeaten 69, also had a notable tournament. She accumulated 140 runs at an average of 46.66 and has risen to 20th place in the T20I batter rankings.

Indian bowlers also made significant moves in the ICC rankings. Deepti Sharma, the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 10 wickets from five games, maintained her third position in the T20I bowler rankings. Renuka Thakur, who picked up seven wickets in five matches, moved to the fifth spot with 722 rating points. Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav climbed seven places to 13th position. Deepti Sharma continues to be ranked third among T20I all-rounders.