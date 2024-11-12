Suryakumar Yadav Gives Honest Reply to Fan Asking About India’s Refusal to Visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video)

Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav addressed a fan’s question on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision not to send the national team to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

When asked, "Pakistan kyu nahi aa rahe aap?" by a fan, Yadav responded, “Arrey bhaiya, hamare hath mein thodi hai” ("Brother, it’s not in our hands"). The exchange took place as Yadav was posing for photos with fans during India’s ongoing T20I series in South Africa. The video of his response quickly circulated on social media.

The Champions Trophy, set to be hosted by Pakistan, is under a cloud after the Indian government’s decision to deny travel clearance for the national team due to political tensions between the two nations. The tournament’s future hangs in the balance as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faces mounting challenges amid unresolved diplomatic issues.

ICC officials are reportedly negotiating with the PCB to consider a hybrid format, similar to the 2023 Asia Cup, which saw Team India play its matches in Sri Lanka. However, the PCB is firm in its stance, wanting to host the event fully in Pakistan.