USA vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s: Quinton de Kock's Explosive 74 Powers South Africa to 194/4 Against United States

North Sound [Antigua and Barbuda], June 19 : Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock's 74-run knock helped South Africa put up 194/4 against the United States in the first Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, the United States decided to bowl against South Africa. However, the Proteas did not disappoint after batting first as they gave a target of 195 runs.

Quinton de Kock (74 runs from 40 balls, 7 fours and 5 sixes) and Reeza Hendricks (11 runs from 11 balls, 1 six) opened for South Africa and made a 16-run partnership after Saurabh Netravalkar removed Hendricks from the crease in the third over.

Aiden Markram (46 runs from 32 balls, 4 fours and 1 six) replaced Hendricks on the crease. Markram and De Kock played a stupendous knock in the first inning and played a 110-run partnership which helped the Proteas add crucial runs on the scoreboard.

Harmeet Singh picked up a crucial wicket for the US after he removed Quinton de Kock in the 13th over. The left-handed batter played at a strike rate of 185.00.

The United States started to dominate on the crease after removing De Kock. Harmeet Singh removed the dangerous David Miller for a duck in the 13th over, when the Proteas were at 126/3.

The final wicket of the first inning came in the 15th over when Saurabh Netravalkar removed South Africa's skipper.

Heinrich Klaasen (36* runs from 22 balls, 3 sixes) and Tristan Stubbs (20* runs from 16 balls, 2 fours) were unbeaten on the crease till the last ball and powered South Africa to 194/4.

The United States displayed an average performance in the first inning. Saurabh Netravalkar and Harmeet Singh were the only wicket-taker for them as they picked up two wickets each in their respective spells.

United States need 195 runs to win the match on Wednesday.

Brief score: South Africa 194/4 (Quinton de Kock 74, Aiden Markram 46, Heinrich Klaasen 36*; Saurabh Netravalkar 2/21) vs United States.

