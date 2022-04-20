Tim Seifert confirmed as the second foreign player from Delhi Capitals to test positive for COVID

Tim Seifert of New Zealand has been confirmed as the second overseas player who has tested positive for COVID-19 from the Delhi Capitals squad. Seifert had trained with the team yesterday. An Indian Express report states that Seifert has tested positive for Covid-19 after a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Wednesday afternoon and the rest of the players who are scheduled to play the PBKS game will be tested again. The match is likely to go ahead match will be played with those players whose test reports return negative.

The positive case emerged after a fresh round of testing conducted on Wednesday morning, according to a BCCI source as per PTI. “As far as we know, Tim Seifert of New Zealand has tested positive," said a BCCI source. “We were tested in the morning and we will be tested again shortly. We continue to be isolated," said a player on the condition of anonymity. As per the BCCI’s testing protocols, every member of an IPL squad in a team bubble is tested every fifth day unlike last season when it was done every third day. However, if the franchise on its own wants the members to be tested, they are more than welcome. Incidentally, Seifert had also tested positive for the virus along with Prasidh Krishna last year when he was part of the KKR setup. The outbreak of cases had forced the BCCI to suspend the tournament for more than four months.



