Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Youngest IPL Player, Meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (See Pics)

Cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday. Suryavanshi who recently became the youngest player ever to secure an Indian Premier League contract met Kumar at the Chief Minister’s official residence.

Patna, Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar honoured Bihar's 13-year-old young cricketer "wonder boy" Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who created a sensation in the U-19 Asia Cup and is now preparing for the IPL.



He was accompanied by his father Sanjiv Suryavanshi. Kumar honoured Vaibhav with a shawl in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and other officials.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi made headlines after being picked by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.10 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. At just 13 years old he became the youngest-ever player to secure an IPL contract.

Suryavanshi also made a significant impact in the U19 Asia Cup held recently. He played a remarkable 67-run innings off just 36 balls in the semifinal against Sri Lanka. During his stay at the crease he hit five sixes and six fours. Suryavanshi managed to score 176 runs across five innings in the U19 Asia Cup. However he was dismissed for nine runs in the final against Bangladesh which India lost by 59 runs.

Suryavanshi faced allegations of age fraud after an old interview resurfaced in which he stated he would turn 14 in September 2023. In response to these allegations Suryavanshi’s father Sanjiv clarified that his son had previously undergone a BCCI bone test. Sanjiv said in an interview with news agency PTI that Vaibhav was ready to take the test again.

“When he was eight and a half years old he first appeared for a BCCI bone test. He has already played for India U-19. We don’t fear anyone. He can again undergo an age test” Sanjiv said.

Suryavanshi will join star players like Sanju Samson Yashasvi Jaiswal Jofra Archer and Nitish Rana in IPL 2025. He will be coached by Rahul Dravid India’s 2024 T20 World Cup-winning coach.