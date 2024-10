Indian batting star Virat Kohli reached 9,000 runs in Test cricket on Friday, becoming the fourth Indian to achieve the milestone. Kohli reached the landmark during the first Test against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He joins Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265) and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122) as the Indians with 9,000 or more Test runs. Overall, Kohli is the 18th cricketer to reach 9,000 runs in Test cricket.

