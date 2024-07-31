Virat Kohli Reacts Angrily to 'Chokli' Chant During Practice; Video Goes Viral

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli reacted angrily when a person chanted "Chokli-chokli" during a practice session ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka. The incident occurred on Monday as Kohli was shadow-practicing his shots with teammates sitting in front of him at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

The incident was captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Someone called Virat Kohli a chokli in front of him in the dressing room of Colombo ground in Sri Lanka, after which Virat got angry.😭😭



No way now Lankan fan's also owning Virat Kohli 🙏😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/ru4KbRUfBX — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) July 31, 2024

The chant "Chokli-chokli," a derogatory term combining "Kohli" and "choker," was raised by an individual in the crowd. The term has been used on social media to criticize Kohli, particularly following his performance in India's 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand, where he scored just 1 run. In response to the chant, Kohli gave a stern look but chose not to physically confront the individual.

Both Kohli and Sharma are participating in the ODI series after announcing their retirements from T20I cricket following India’s T20 World Cup 2024 victory. The series marks their return to the limited-overs format as India prepares for the Champions Trophy 2025.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.