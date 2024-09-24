Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Other Indian Cricketers Arrive in Kanpur Ahead of IND vs BAN 2nd Test (Watch Video)

Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar arrived in Kanpur ahead of the second Test match against Bangladesh.

Earlier, star wicketkeeper-batsman Virat Kohli and explosive batsman Rishabh Pant also reached Kanpur for the match. Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted at Kanpur airport with Kohli and Pant.

The second Test match will be played from September 27 to October 1 at Green Park Stadium. India leads the series 1-0 and aims for a clean sweep with a victory in Kanpur, while Bangladesh seeks to bounce back from their defeat and level the series at 1-1.

After their victory in the first Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced an unchanged squad for the second and final Test.

The squad includes: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal

Reports indicate that the curators are preparing the pitch using black soil, which will result in low bounce and slower conditions that favor spin bowlers. In contrast, the previous Test in Chennai featured a red-soil pitch that provided more bounce and less assistance to spinners. India had requested a red-soil pitch in Chennai to neutralize any home advantage for Bangladesh, who typically play on red-soil surfaces.