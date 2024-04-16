WATCH: Suresh Raina Helps Limping MS Dhoni After MI vs CSK Match, Viral Video Captures Heartwarming Moment

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina helped his ex-captain MS Dhoni on Sunday after the IPL's El Clasico between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

Dhoni, 42, has been battling a knee injury and his left leg was heavily strapped after the match. Raina, on broadcast duty for the match, offered Dhoni a hand as the CSK players exited the stadium. A video of the heartwarming gesture went viral on social media.

Watch video here:

Read Also | IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After SRH vs RCB Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

Raina and Dhoni were integral parts of the Chennai Super Kings squad that lifted the title in 2010 and 2011. The duo also played in various partnerships for India in international cricket and have respect for each other. Raina played his last IPL season in 2021, accumulating 5,528 runs in 205 matches. He averaged 32.52 with one hundred and 39 fifties.

Dhoni underwent surgery after leading CSK to the 2023 IPL title and has been managing his knee throughout the 2024 season. Despite occasional limping, he hasn't shown discomfort on the field. In fact, Dhoni smashed 20 runs off just four balls against MI, including three consecutive sixes off Hardik Pandya in the final over, helping CSK reach 206 runs.

CSK successfully defended their target and remained in the top half of the IPL points table. Bowling coach Eric Simons praised Dhoni's toughness, stating, "He's one of the hardest men I've ever come across. ... He just carries on and does his thing." CSK's next match is against the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, April 19.

Read Also | CSK Coach Eric Simmons Gives Major Update on MS Dhoni's Injury After Match Against MI