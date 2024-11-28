'What Wrong Have I Done?': Prithvi Shaw Responds to IPL 2025 Mega Auction Snub

Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw faced a tough moment at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, where he went unsold despite having a base price of INR 75 lakh. Presented on the second day of the auction, Shaw failed to attract any bids, not even in the accelerated round. This auction setback added to the trolling he has been enduring on social media since the decline in his cricketing career.

In a video shared ahead of the auction on the YouTube channel "Focused Indian," Shaw addressed the criticism and trolling he's been receiving online. He noted that many of those who criticize him don’t even follow him on social media, yet they seem to keep a close watch on his activities. While Shaw expressed that he takes this attention positively, he admitted that some of the memes and comments do affect him emotionally.

"If someone isn’t following me, why would they troll? That means they’re keeping an eye on me, which I take as a compliment," Shaw remarked. "Trolling isn’t great, but it’s not the worst either. Sometimes, when people make memes about me, I do see them, and it can be hurtful."

Reflecting on a recent incident where a viral video showed him dancing, Shaw questioned the harsh reactions it generated, especially since it was simply a celebration on his birthday. "I kept asking myself, what wrong have I done? I know when I’m doing something wrong, but if nothing is wrong, why should it be portrayed that way?" he said. Despite lowering his base price from INR 2 crore to INR 75 lakh, Shaw was overlooked at the auction. His recent form, including his exclusion from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad due to fitness concerns, appears to have contributed to the IPL rejection.