Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Woman Fakes Rape on Gorakhpur Express to Save Boyfriend After Sex; CCTV Footage Reveals Truth

The police were shocked after the truth was revealed in the Gorakhpur Express rape case. At the time of the incident, a 30-year-old woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted on board the Gorakhpur Express. She went to the hospital for treatment of injuries on her private parts and told the medical staff that she received injuries on the moving train during the rape. After the complaint, the Government Railway Police (GRP) registered the case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

After the closed investigation and checking the CCTV footage from the station, it was revealed that the woman had cooked up a false story to save her boyfriend. The incident occurred on July 13, when Mumbai's Dadar GRP received a call from the government hospital about a woman being treated for wounds to her private parts.

After questioning by the GRP police official, the woman said she had travelled from Prayagraj to Mumbai on Gorakhpur Express in the general coach a day earlier, where she was sexually assaulted by an unidentified passenger when she was using the washroom. She said a man barged into the toilet and latched the door from inside before assaulting her.

However, the woman did not want to file a complaint as it would bring her disrepute. The police tried to convince her with the help of an NGO. Finally, the police filed a suo motu case and began investigating. Teams of police officials checked CCTV footage from various stations and revisited locations she had mentioned.

A thorough investigation into the case revealed that she had travelled to Mumbai with her boyfriend and they checked into a guest house on July 12, 2025 where she had consensual sex with him. During the intimation, she had suffered injury on her private parts and visited to the hospital for treatment. But police said she did not disclose the facts to protect the identity of her boyfriend. After treatment, she left for her hometown.