Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up to Clear Skies, IMD Predicts Light Showers; Check AQI

Even in November, Mumbaikars experienced rainfall. This fluctuating weather left citizens frustrated, however on Wednesday city woke up to bright blue skies and crisp air. No rainfall was seen after Tuesday, indicating that rainfall has finally ended.

However, Met department has predicted partly cloudy skies through the day, with the possibility of light showers or isolated thunderstorms in a few pockets. Temp will remain comfortable around 33°C and a minimum near 23°C, making for a pleasant midweek morning. Due to rainfall in past few weeks cooled down the temp and helped to improve air quality. Stagnation of air and rising vehicular pollution had led to hazy conditions and reduced visibility across many areas.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, Light to Moderate rainfall, gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 Kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) November 4, 2025

Mumbai Air Quality

Talking about the AQI index, on Wednesday morning city's Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 81, categorised as moderate. City residents experienced improved skyline views and air quality. While Parel-Bhoiwada had the highest AQI at 163 (poor), Chembur (137) and Mankhurd (113) also registered poor air quality. Mulund West (93) and Wadala Truck Terminal (72) reported moderate conditions.

The western suburbs saw cleaner air, with Kandivali East (50) recording good air quality. Malad West (57), Jogeshwari (57), Powai (57), and Kurla (65) had moderate air quality, indicating a city-wide improvement. According to AQI.in, 0-50 is "Good," 51-100 is "Moderate," 101-150 is "Poor," 151-200 is "Unhealthy," and above 200 is "Severe/Hazardous."