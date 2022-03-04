Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022: Details and Highlights of the Himachal Pradesh budget 2022-23

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022-23

The Himachal Pradesh government presented the 2022-23 budget for the state today. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has presented the Himachal Pradesh budget. Here are the highlights of the budget. 

  • NABARD funded Rs. 150 crores to MLA priority fund.
  •  MLA voluntary fund increased to 12 lakhs.
  • Three free cylinders in a year the economically weaker sections. Read more  
  • Rs. 583 crores for the agriculture sector. Read more 
  •  Rs. 198 crores for the irrigation sector.
  • 540 crore will be spent in the field of horticulture in a year.
  •  5 Kau Centuries and a farm for hill cows will be established.
  •  Provision of 469 crores for animal husbandry. Read more
  • Provision of Rs 3 crore to farmers for quality seeds of maize and wheat .
  •   Financial assistance increased from 500 to 700 rupees for each cow in Gosden.
  • Announcement to increase the purchase price of milk by Rs 2 per liter.
  • 40 thousand new people will get social security pension.
  •  Announcement to increase pension from 1000 to 1150 rupees for Divyang, widows, single women.
  •  Announcement to increase the pension of 1500 to 1700 rupees for the elderly above 70 years of age, more than 70 percent is disabled. Read more 
  •  Honorarium of Zilla Parishads, Vice President, Honorarium of President also increased, Honorarium of BDC also increased, Member of Panchayat Samiti, Panchayat Pradhan, Up-Pradhan, Honorarium of the member also increased. Read here 
  •  One thousand Anganwadi buildings will be constructed in the state. Read more 
  • 65000 rupees for widow remarriage.
  • With a budget of 8 thousand 412 crores for education. Read more 
  •  68 mobile clinics will be established.
  • Announcement of installation of PAT scan in Tanda and Nerchowk. 60 crores provision.
  • the ap connection will be given to all the families, 1500 crore will be spent this financial year.
  • Budget of 2 thousand 752 crores for the health sector.
