Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022: Details and Highlights of the Himachal Pradesh budget 2022-23
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 4, 2022 03:06 PM2022-03-04T15:06:27+5:302022-03-04T15:06:42+5:30
The Himachal Pradesh government presented the 2022-23 budget for the state today. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has presented the Himachal Pradesh budget. Here are the highlights of the budget.
- NABARD funded Rs. 150 crores to MLA priority fund.
- MLA voluntary fund increased to 12 lakhs.
- Three free cylinders in a year the economically weaker sections. Read more
- Rs. 583 crores for the agriculture sector. Read more
- Rs. 198 crores for the irrigation sector.
- 540 crore will be spent in the field of horticulture in a year.
- 5 Kau Centuries and a farm for hill cows will be established.
- Provision of 469 crores for animal husbandry. Read more
- Provision of Rs 3 crore to farmers for quality seeds of maize and wheat .
- Financial assistance increased from 500 to 700 rupees for each cow in Gosden.
- Announcement to increase the purchase price of milk by Rs 2 per liter.
- 40 thousand new people will get social security pension.
- Announcement to increase pension from 1000 to 1150 rupees for Divyang, widows, single women.
- Announcement to increase the pension of 1500 to 1700 rupees for the elderly above 70 years of age, more than 70 percent is disabled. Read more
- Honorarium of Zilla Parishads, Vice President, Honorarium of President also increased, Honorarium of BDC also increased, Member of Panchayat Samiti, Panchayat Pradhan, Up-Pradhan, Honorarium of the member also increased. Read here
- One thousand Anganwadi buildings will be constructed in the state. Read more
- 65000 rupees for widow remarriage.
- With a budget of 8 thousand 412 crores for education. Read more
- 68 mobile clinics will be established.
- Announcement of installation of PAT scan in Tanda and Nerchowk. 60 crores provision.
- the ap connection will be given to all the families, 1500 crore will be spent this financial year.
- Budget of 2 thousand 752 crores for the health sector.