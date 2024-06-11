"Deeply saddened": BCCI secretary Jay Shah condoles demise of Amol Kale

New Delhi [India], June 11 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah expressed condolences on the demise of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale.

On Monday, the MCA released an official statement to confirm Kale's demise at the age of 47. Shah took to X to pay tribute to Kale for his exemplary contribution to Mumbai Cricket.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MCA President Amol Kale. His dedication to Mumbai cricket was exemplary. Deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time," Shah wrote on X.

Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MCA President Amol Kale. His dedication to Mumbai cricket was exemplary. Deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. 🙏— Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 11, 2024

Kale became the MCA president after defeating former India and Mumbai cricketer Sandip Patil in the elections which were held in October 2022.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has also expressed condolences on the demise of Kale.

"I came to know about the saddening incident during my speech. He passed away during his tour in America. It is unfortunate...I am trying to get information about what happened... I express my condolences," Pawar told the media.

MCA's apex council member, Jitendra Awhad wrote on X, "Heard the sad news of the demise of #AmolKale President of Mumbai Cricket Association. Good Organiser and a Cricket lover. Amol this was not ur age to say good bye to the world. It's a personal loss to me."

Former India cricketer and head coach, Ravi Shastri wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Amol Kale, President of the Mumbai Cricket Association. His passion for the sport and unwavering dedication to its development leaves a void in the cricketing community. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues."

Kale had a successful term with the Mumbai Cricket Association as its president after being elected in 2022.

It was during his tenure when the MCA agreed to give a 100 per cent pay raise to its senior men's cricketers from the 2024-25 season.

The decision was approved at the MCA's recent apex council meeting. It will effectively double a player's earnings through the season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor