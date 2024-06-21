ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: South Africa Secure Thrilling Seven-Run Win Over England

T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa held their nerve to secure a thrilling seven-run victory over England in a last-over contest, maintaining their unbeaten streak in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s. With their second consecutive win, South Africa moves closer to a semi-final spot.

The Proteas have clinched a thriller 🤩🇿🇦



A remarkable bowling effort helps South Africa stay unbeaten in the #T20WorldCup 2024 🔥#ENGvSA | 📝: https://t.co/B2JSqzDbSUpic.twitter.com/WORk8Rv3aF — ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2024

Chasing 164, England's top order crumbled under pressure from South Africa’s bowlers. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen made early inroads, with Rabada dismissing Phil Salt for 11. Keshav Maharaj compounded England’s woes by removing Jonny Bairstow (16) and Jos Buttler (17), leaving England at 44 for 3.

Otniel Baartman dismissed Moeen Ali for 9, pushing England to 61 for 4 in the 11th over. Harry Brook (50) and Liam Livingstone (33) fought back with a crucial 78-run partnership. Brook’s half-century gave England hope, but Livingstone fell to Baartman after a quick 33. Baartman’s over, which conceded 21 runs due to three full tosses, gave England a chance, but they ultimately fell short, finishing at 156 for 6.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock’s explosive 68 off 35 balls set the tone for South Africa. De Kock attacked Jofra Archer, collecting 21 runs in one over. However, England's bowlers, led by Archer and Adil Rashid, struck back. Reeza Hendricks (10) was caught by Brook off Moeen Ali, and Jos Buttler’s brilliance ran out Heinrich Klaasen (7).

Archer exacted revenge on De Kock with a stunning catch by Buttler, halting South Africa at 113 for 4. David Miller’s resilient 43 off 28 balls helped push South Africa to a defendable 163 for 6.

Despite the strong start, South Africa’s middle order faltered, but their bowlers ensured the total was enough, sealing a nail-biting win and keeping their semi-final hopes alive.

Score Summary:

South Africa 163-6 (20 overs): Quinton de Kock 68, David Miller 43; Jofra Archer 1-37, Adil Rashid 1-29.

England 156-6 (20 overs): Harry Brook 50, Liam Livingstone 33; Kagiso Rabada 1-24, Keshav Maharaj 2-27.