WATCH: Fan Breaches Security To Hug Virat Kohli During RCB vs RR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral

Virat Kohli's immense popularity continues to pose a challenge for stadium security. During Saturday's IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), a fan breached security and rushed towards Kohli in an attempt to embrace him. The game was interrupted for some time until security took the fan outside, and the video of this incident went viral on social media.

Watch video here:

A fan breached the field to meet & hug Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/HTxu1vDlLr — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 6, 2024

This incident comes just days after a similar one occurred during RCB's match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Bengaluru. In that instance, a fan who invaded the pitch was allegedly manhandled by security personnel after being escorted away.

Read Also | Virat Kohli’s Fan, Who Invaded Pitch During RCB vs Punjab Kings Match, Thrashed by Security; Video Goes Viral

The latest breach occurred after Kohli's blistering knock of 113 runs off only 72 balls. The 35-year-old batsman notched his eighth IPL century against Rajasthan. He also surpassed the 7,500-run mark in the tournament, becoming the first player to achieve this feat. This milestone solidifies his position as the IPL's leading run-scorer.

Despite challenges for Bengaluru, Kohli has displayed exceptional form this season. He started with a solid 21 against Chennai Super Kings in the opener and followed it up with impactful innings of 77 and an unbeaten 83 against Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively.

Read Also | Rajasthan Royals Maintain Dominance with Fourth Straight Win in IPL 2024, Defeat RCB by 6 Wickets

Kohli's accomplishments extend beyond the IPL. He recently became the first Indian cricketer to surpass 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. His impressive tally now exceeds 12,200 runs in the format, making him the fifth-highest run-getter globally. Notably, Kohli's loyalty has seen him remain with a single franchise since the IPL's inception in 2008 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru.